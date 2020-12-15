From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A subtle campaign for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to become president in 2023 began in Ibadan and Oyo town in Oyo State, yesterday.

The movement began with visits to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III to seek their royal blessings for the actualisation of the dream.

The team comprised ex-senators and members of the House of Representatives and some serving and former political office holders from differentstates across the six states of South West.

The group under the aegis of South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a group of rainbow coalition of like-minded politicians was led to the two palaces by former works minister and former spokesperson of the senate, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Prominent Yoruba leaders on the entourage included Senator Adesoji Akanbi from Oyo State. The Secretary-General of the planning committee is Bosun Oladele, former member of the House of Representatives. Son of a former governor of Lagos State, Kayode Jakande, Jide, and Commissioner for State Audit Service Commission in Lagos State, Kafilat Ogbara.

The entourage also included former federal lawmakers such as Oyetunji Ojo, Rotimi Makinde, Toba Oke, Gboyega Okegbemi and immediate past Secretary to Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde.