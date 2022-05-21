From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

While preparations for the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) enter the final stage a group of youths in Gombe has taken to the street to rally in support of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

The youths who came out in mass were sighted dancing and walking from Doma plaza in Biu road to the APC square on Saturday in Gombe metropolis. During the 7.5 kilometres walk Daily Sun interviewed some of the youths who assured that they were support Yahaya Bello because has proven to be the only young politician that cared about the youths.

“Yes, we are supporting him to be president because he is youth who is capable, we have seen his handwork in Kogi state. All we are looking for in Nigeria today is a better life for the youth and we are convinced that Yahaya Bello can deliver on that,” Usman Bala Soja the coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Support Group in Gombe said.

Also the duo of Usman Tahir, Nasiru Baba and Ibrahim Usman said: “We just want Yahaya Bello to be our next president because we have been trying the old and elders and nothing has changed in the lives of the youth, so, as youths we need Yahaya Bello who is one of our own to change the look of things for us”.

The Ebira community in Gombe who were also part of the rally, called on the delegates of APC to support the governor of Kogi state at the party primary because has what is needed to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking on behalf of the community, the Secretary of the community Rakiya Dadi said: “Yahaya Bello is good, capable and deserving, he can address the issues affecting the youths and women because he has done so in Kogi state”.

While also calling on the APC delegates in Gombe to help the youths by selecting their candidate the state coordinator of Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS) Amadu Musa said: ” Am certain that Yahaya Bello has the capacity to rescue and place Nigeria on the right path to development”.

