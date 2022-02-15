From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In its bid to lend voice to the need for a fair and peaceful transition of power come 2023, the Northern Muslim/Christian Forum of Nigeria (NNCFN) said it is now the turn of the South-South to produce President.

To this end, the Forum is urging Nigerians to compel Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to declare interest to contest for the President come 2023.

According to the Northern based interfaith group , the call for power to shift in to the South in some quarters is not only good for unity of Nigeria,but also justifiable considering the universal religious doctrines of ” Brothers Keeper and Peaceful Coexistence.”

The group in a statement titled: “Need for a United and Peaceful Transition Come 2023″ said the North in the interest of unity and progress of One Nigeria should allow candidates from the South-South ,which is the ” Goose that laid the Golden Egg” to contest for the number one seat of power during the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“And as a group of people working for Peace and Unity of Nigeria over the years,we are calling on Northerners eyeing the presidency to jettison their ambition and support a leader such as Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa from the South-South to complete the constitutional two terms of office .

The statement jointly signed by Coordinator and Secretary of the Interfaith group , Sheikh Musa Lemu and Reverend Yohanna Bakut further reads: ” We have it on records that he created peaceful environment for Christians and Muslims to live together in peace and Unity

“We are urging Nigerians to join hands with NNCFM to compel Governor Okowa to declare interest to contest for the President come 2023 .We are also asking the Governor of Delta State to honour the clarion Call and accept to contest presidency of the country .

“Our decision as an interfaith group to support Governor Okowa at this critical time is to support a leader with capacity to rescue the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We strongly believe that Governor Okowa achievements in massive infrastructural and human capital development in Delta state can be replicated at the centre of power if given the chance .

“His humility and selfless service as well as sacrifices that have made Delta State a hub and haven for infrastructural developments, economy growth and business development speak volume .

“We are urging his party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to consider plights of over 200 million Nigerians and give him the ticket to fly the party’s flag.”

Similarly, another group under aegis of Arewa People’s Progressives Assembly (APPA) has joined several Nigerians to ask the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to contest for the coveted seat of the President come 2023 .

According to the group, it has become a matter of “Must” because we can’t allow mediocre from North to lead Nigeria again .

The Northern group, which maintained that the next President must come from the South ,said it was high time Nigerians began to consider individuals equipped with good leadership qualities that can be deployed to rescue the country from problems of insecurity , deficit infrastructure and dwindling economy.

In a press statement signed by Chairman of the group , Comrade Bashir Ahmadu Ibrahim and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, said , “We are saying Governor Okowa Must Contest because , we are yet to see a political figure and leader across geo-political zones of the country that has these qualities and ability to build bridges of peaceful coexistence such as the Incumbent Delta Governor.

According to the group, Nigeria needs a unifying factor , a Detribalised and fair minded leader with humility and all sense of leadership direction to stop the current tension and call for secession in some parts of the country orchestrated by President Muhammadu Buhari led APC government .

“From information gathered by members of our visitation Panel to Southern states, since elected as Governor over the last seven years, he has judiciously use resources of the State to transform Delta State into a Haven of Infrastructural Developments.

“The Panel also discovered how he worked hard to ensure security of lives and property, human capital and socio-economic developments in the States.

“We need a visionary President with a versatile leadership and administrative experience to work under pressure to create jobs for our teeming unemployed Youths , enabling environment for industrial growth and development, deliver dividends of democracy across all States of Nigeria.”