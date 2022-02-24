From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A pressure group, “Push 4 Emefiele 2023 Presidency”, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to heed the advice of Nigerians and vie for the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue the country from economic woes.

National Coordinator of the group‎, Presly Okojie Esq, while launching the Movement for Emefiele’s Presidency in Benin, said the emergence of the Apex Bank Governor as the President of Nigeria in 2023 will improve the economy of the country among other things.

He explained that the reason the group is committed to the cause is because Mr Emefiele has done very well as the governor of the apex bank for the period he has been in charge.

“The man, Godwin Emefiele was CEO/MD of Zenith Bank until in 2014 when the former president, Godluck Jonathan, appointed him governor of Central Bank and when President Buhari came into power, he reappointed him because of his performance. He was the one that introduced the BVN (Banking Verification Number) that has made bank transaction very easy, he also brought Nigeria out of recession two times in five years. Nigeria was having about 3,000 MegaWatts of electricity, but through his efforts Nigeria has about 5,000 MegaWatts today and that is what has brought stability in the power sector.

“He anchored the Anchor Borrower Programme, the COVID-19 intervention programme, the agric loans.‎ Our microfinance banks are one of the best today, courtesy what of Mr. Godwin Emefiele has done, I believe that if such a man is given the chance he will make Nigeria an enviable country”, he said.

Okojie disclosed that the group started it’s mobilization in Edo State and will move to Port Harcourt, River State then to other South-South States.