From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Transparency and Good Governance (COCSOTRAGG) group drummed up support on Monday for Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed to run for president in 2023.

The group says that it is supporting the emergence of the next president to come from the North-East, which, according to it, is the least developed region in the country today.

Briefing reporters in Makurdi on Wednesday, the group said that Governor Mohammed has the doggedness and ability to fix the many challenges confronting the country going by his antecedents and outstanding performance when he held sway as FCT Minister for six years.

COCSOTRAGG North Central Chairman Orokombu Terngu, reading the press statement to newsmen, said the coalition believes that Nigeria is in dire need of a competent, transparent and resourceful leader to steer the ship of its affairs come 2023.

He noted that this can only be achieved through transparency and good governance which should in turn save the country from its current state of insecurity as well as prevent it from disintegration.

‘Having considered many political gladiators on the scene today, COCSOTRAGG is of the opinion that Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed possess what it takes to lead Nigeria come 2023 to turn around her fortunes for better if given the opportunity.

‘Senator Mohammed is a detribalized Nigerian devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges across the country over the years. His appointment as FCT Minister reflected his detribalization with people from every parts of the country given the opportunity to serve their fatherland,’ Terngu noted.