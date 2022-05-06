From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A socio-political group, Owan and Akoko-Edo Alliance, has pledged to mobilise N120 million to support the Presidential aspiration of the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The group in a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Sunny Ifijen and Omeiza Ogumah, respectively, said they voluntarily decided to support the former governor because of his capacity and the fact that he will make a difference in the polity and governance of the country.

The statement explained that members of the group never supported Oshiomhole’s senatorial ambition in Edo because they wanted him to contest for a higher office such as the Presidency.

“We have always known the capacity and ability of our Comrade and hence, our decision to support his ambition in higher office and not the senatorial ambition.

“Oshiomhole’s pedigree as a former labour leader, governor and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has adequately prepared him for the task of restructuring the change.

“Indeed, the country is in dire need for a change; insecurity, social- political setting, economy and the general wellbeing of the people.

“Of course, we have other capable people aspiring for the same position but Oshiomhole’s antecedents stand him out.

“If his performance as governor of Edo doesn’t say anything about him then I wonder who else is better positioned to occupy the number one political sit in the country.

“Oshiomhole proved in all the offices he has held, that our challenges are surmountable only if we have leaders that are committed, dedicated and a good manager of human and material resources.

“These were the things that guided his (Oshiomhole) achievment in office as governor of Edo and also other endeavours where he excelled.

“Oshiomhole’s popularity has not waned since leaving office unceremoniously as national chairman of the APC. He is also a detribalized Nigerian whose friendship cut across every part of the country,” the statement added.