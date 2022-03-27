From Magnus Eze, Enugu

All the political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been urged to field only presidential candidates from the South East, in the 2023 general elections.

A political group, South East Nigeria Presidency Movement said it was reaching out to people from other zones of the country to actualize the objective, reasoning that a Nigeria President of South East extraction would guarantee growth and fairness for a strong prosperous nation.

National Coordinator of the group, Chief Japheth Anyanwu who disclosed this, weekend, during a world press conference, in Enugu, said they were working with other similar interest groups in the zone to ensure that the South-East presented its best during the polls.

He, therefore, appealed to all the political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and micro-zone their presidential tickets to the South East.

He commended the patriotism so far shown by Nigerians from other regions who had expressed their support for the South East to produce the country’s next president in 2023.

“South-East prefers national interest over regional interests and that is why we have supported Nigerians from other zones in the past.

“We are asking other geopolitical zones to give their support to the zone in 2023.

“The emergence of a new political order devoid of marginalisation, nepotism and social/political domination has become a salient thrust.

“Our duty is to reach out to all the political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and to micro-zone their tickets to the South East.

“If that is done, it will speak peace and equity in the country,” he said.

He commended other social groups from within and outside the zone, especially, the South East Muslims Elders Council for their tacit support to the project.