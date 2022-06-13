From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Group under umbrella of Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (CAFGG) has said any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider a Muslim-Muslim ticket for its Flag bearer and running mate will create crisis across the country.

According to the group, ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections, the current tension stirred up by the rumours of possible Muslim-Muslim ticket is uncalled for and should be jettisoned in the interest of equity , justice and fairness .

It stressed: “To douse the tension ,we are calling on the winner of APC primaries and Flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick the only Northern Christian Governor in the party , Mr. Simon Bako Lalong as his running mate”.

The group which stated this in a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Mal. Garba Yunusa, posited that picking Governor Simon Lalong will not only be a perfect match for the party’s election victory ,but also to strike balance and douse the existing tension already overheating the polity.

The statement further reads, “Nigerians are not unaware that Tinubu is a Muslim from the South-West geo-political zone,thus we feel it would be rational for a northern Christian, especially from the marginalized North-Central geo-political zone to be a running mate, who can also take care of interest of the Minorities.

“We strongly believe that once a Christian is picked , the warning and threats by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) would have been taken care of too.”

The group, which insisted that a Muslim-Muslim ticket will apparently divide Nigeria, especially If APC eventually wins the general elections, noted, “It is not about Political Party now ,but the country as a whole ”

It emphasised, “This is part of reasons we are calling on Tinubu to shun those rooting for a Muslim -Muslim ticked under guise of “merit and competence ” and pick Governor Lalong,who can draw votes considering his track records of performance and his position as the current Chairman of Northern States Governors Forum with 19 states within his reach.

“We are sure the south will also be comfortable with him, considering his detribalised disposition and how he has handled the problems of insecurity in Plateau State as the Governor.”

“The interest of few and selfish politicians rooting for Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be allowed to override the interest of most Nigerians who desire a united one nation”.

