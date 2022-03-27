A group, OUK Movement Abia State, says it has concluded plans to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination and Intent Form for the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Director General of OUK Movement Abia State, Engr. Agu Ndukwe Orji, made the disclosure in a statement issued at the weekend.

The director general said that the group’s clamour for Orji Uzor Kalu is to enable him replicate the outstanding feat he has achieved as the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He noted that “they have mobilized funds to purchase the presidential nomination form for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should APC micro-zone their presidential slot to the Southeast.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The statement reads in part: “The OUK Movement, Abia State as a foremost bi-partisan grassroots advocacy group has drummed up support and lent a strong voice in synch and solidarity to the political aspiration of her founder and principal, H.E Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, MON.

“This position is informed and reinforced by the growing popularity, democratic credentials and exemplary leadership philosophy of the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State.”

The group also revealed that its members have mobilized funds to purchase the presidential nomination form for Senator Orji Kalu should the APC micro-zone its presidential slot to the Southeast, adding that “they’ll also mobilize funds and other essential resources to ensure that OUK is re-elected for a second tenure in 2023 as the robust Senator representing the people of Abia North.”