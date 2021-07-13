From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has declared that he has the go ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to aspire for the presidency in the 2023 elections.

Mohammed stated that he will continue to consult with critical stakeholders across the country for the project.

He made the declaration when a coalition of groups including the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Bauchi state traders and artisans associations and association of Achaba and Keke NAPEPS visited him at government house to present letter of endorsement to him as Buhari’s successor.

He said that he was delighted with the calls by different groups on him to declare interest in the presidency saying that, “just as I told the Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF) when they came with the same call, I will keep consulting until we reach a consensus, thereafter, I will make a definite public pronouncement on the issue”.

Mohammed said, since his first endorsement few weeks ago by the northern youth leaders forum, he commenced consultation adding that the state working committee of the party had given him ‘a nod of approval’.

He further said that though he is contented with his present position as a Governor saying however that he was ready to serve the country in any capacity depending on the support of the populace across the country.

The Governor also said that after consulting the party at all levels, he will consult traditional rulers and clerics before making pronouncement on his aspiration.

“Some of you have seen me last week, going round to meet former Ministers, Senators and other leaders to discuss it. But I have to consult traditional rulers and Ulamas and other religious Clerics too because I need their support,”he said..

Earlier, leader of the coalition and state chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Adamu Dimis told the Governor that their endorsement was in consideration of the numerous projects his administration has executed in the state within few years.

He also said that Nigeria needs the likes of Bala Mohammed to record the desired developments stressing that with purposeful leadership like the one he is offering in the state, the country can get better if he is the President.

Adamu Dimis further said that the coalition found him worthy to aspire for the number political office in the country having done well as a civil servant, Senator and Minister before becoming a Governor.

He stressed that, “We have followed your progression in life and found out that you are indeed a committed person who thinks about the generality of the people. We are therefore calling on you to declare your presidential aspiration for 2923”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.