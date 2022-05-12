From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As the race for President Mohammadu Buhari’s successor hots up, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said he is the most experienced among the presidential aspirants to do the 2023 job, promising to address the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

Osinbajo made the declaration on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country ahead of the primaries.

The Vice President noted that his aspiration was informed by his commitment to offer himself for service to the people of Nigeria.

Osinbajo who described President Buhari as a open and transparent leader said working under him as the Vice President and having worked in acting capacity as the President are things that stand him out and advantages that have prepared him for the 2023 task.

He said, ” I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by first, the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years. For these years, I have served as vice president and acting president.

” I have also worked under a very open and transparent President who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of a size and diversity like Nigeria.

” So I have all these opportunities and I must say that having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not join the race.

” So, among the aspirants I am the most with the experience and knowledge at the federal level to do this job and we will hit the ground running from day one, God willing.

” The time has come for me to put myself for the task ahead and I must add that my sole objective is to serve this country and the people, that is the reason why I am here in Ekiti to consult with the stakeholders and of course the party delegates.”

He commended the traditioner ruler for his fatherly advice and efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the community, noting that his visit to the palace was heartwarming and treasurable.

In his response, Oba Adejugbe who eulogised the vice president for his contributions to the development of the country in the last seven years, disclosed that he has the needed qualities to be president.

Oba Adejugbe who prayed for him on his aspiration, said, ” the next president should remember the traditional institutions for critical roles in nation building rather than advisory or visitations during elections every four years.”