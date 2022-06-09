From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, said on Thursday, that he is well prepared, positioned and determined to defeat godfathers, moneybags, and other mercenaries, particularly security agencies who are often used to frustrate and compromise the electoral process in favour of some interests.

He, however, refused to disclosed strategies he would use to achieve that, urging youths and other Nigerians who are tired of bad governance in Nigeria to queue behind him to retire current politicians who have allegedly mismanaged the wealth of the nation.

Sowore, a human rights activist who won the presidential primary elections of AAC at a convention in Abuja, on Thursday, asked Nigerians to reject other parties who have presented unqualified and “corrupt” candidates and queue behind his vision.

He noted that the process of stabilising the party, AAC, will commence soon to elect new set of leaders for the party, affirming that other parties have elected their own “thieves”, stressing that AAC must elect its own “police”.

He recalled that an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had affirmed Sowore as the substantive Chairman of the AAC last Thursday.

Sowore said he had in an appeal marked CA/A/812/2019 challenged a High Court judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo declaring a Nigerian government usurper, Leonard Nzenwa, as the Acting Chairman of the party.

Sowore had also prayed the court through his lawyer, who is also the National Legal Adviser of the party, Inibehe Effiong, to set aside the judgment of the lower court and grant all the reliefs sought by the appellant.

He said that Justice A.J Adah who delivered judgement in the appeal last Thursday on behalf of the three-man panel held that the lower court had no jurisdiction to meddle in the internal affairs of the party.

He said that the court struck out the suit filed by Nzenwa, which was the basis upon which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accorded him recognition as Acting Chairman of the party.

“The court, therefore, set aside the judgment of the lower court recognising Nzenwa as acting Chairman and awarded the sum of N200,000 damages against Nzenwa in favour of Sowore,” he said.

He alleged that Nzenwa had secretly obtained a judgment from the FCT High Court on June 19, 2019, to the effect that Sowore had been suspended as the National Chairman of the party alongside Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Malcom Fabiyi.

Sowore said that in the said case, neither him, AAC nor INEC was joined as a party to the suit yet the High Court entered judgment against him which was used by Leonard and his sponsors to truncate the petition filed by the party’s candidate in the 2019 Rivers State governorship election against the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike.

