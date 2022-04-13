From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi has stated that the country is in a period not fit for him to make a political declaration.

The governor who was on a tour visit to Gombe revealed that he has taken a position on whether to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general election or not. He, however, stated that he was waiting for the right time to make his position known to Nigerians.

He said, “I have taken a position on that, I have said that this is a very spiritual season to Nigerians, for us in the Christian faith, this is the period of lent and for the people of Muslim faith this is also Ramadan and it is very rarely you see the two come together. Now they have come together in our country it is a period that requires sober reflections”.

“I don’t think this is a period for political declarations, at a time that people are really into themselves and are introspecting about how we can build a better country,” the Governor added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him, journalists and other Nigerians should wait for his decision after the season which he said was a spiritual season for the country that is going through a lot of challenges in the internal and the external.

He said, “I think it will be disrespectful of all our faiths, both the Muslims and Christians to start playing that politics at a time when our oil production as a country has gone down due to some deliberate attempt on the part of criminals to frustrate the national efforts to ensure that we maximize production”.

Speaking on his visit to Gombe, Dr Fayemi stated that he was in Gombe on a consultation visit. He said, “As the Chairman of the NGF I always have to consult my governors from time to time on national development and national issues”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .