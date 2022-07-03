From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has told the Igbo not to despair over the historic injustices they have suffered in the country, especially with the outcome of the primary elections of the two major political parties.

President General of Ohanaeze, Prof George Obiozor, who consoled the people yesterday in a statement, urged them to wait for the verdict of history, adding that what those who thought they were victorious at the moment had was momentary.

Reacting to the presidential nominations by the All Peoples Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which favoured Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively, Obiozor said that it was now clear that the Nigerian national political elite had successfully orchestrated ways to deny the Southeast an opportunity to produce the country’s next president.

Describing the gross historic injustice demonstrated towards Ndigbo by this machination as beyond expectations, he wondered what actually the country wanted from Ndigbo.

According to the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the Igbo leader who is convalescing in a Dubai hospital noted that Nigeria, by the deliberate injustice had failed the Rotary Club International four-way tests, namely: ‘Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?’

“For Ndigbo, I urge us not to lament much, but wait for the verdict of history.

“In the end, this political manipulation will end in a pyrrhic victory for those who rejoice and celebrate injustice.

“I want to also use this opportunity to appreciate all those Nigerian statesmen and patriots across the country, who supported the idea for the Southeast to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, based on Nigerian proven history of rotation of power between the North and the South, as well as commitment to equity, justice and fairness,” Obiozor stated.