South East members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on December 30, 2018, made what could pass for a lamentation. Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting, which had in attendance some of the bigwigs of the party from the zone, they declared: 2023 Igbo presidency is under threat.

The APC South East members, at the meeting, which held at the home of Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, in Ebonyi State, lamented what they considered a conspiracy against the Igbo producing Nigeria’s President in 2023, blaming this on people against equity and fairness. They were unequivocal in declaring: “We have threats from different quarters to make sure that they stop us in 2023 at all costs.”

While one sympathises with members of South East APC, one can only say they are just waking up from slumber. They are suddenly realising that their hopes and aspirations, promised or assumed, in APC are just a mirage. Coming at a time when their mantra has been that in 2023 an Igbo man would assume the leadership of Nigeria, if President Muhammadu Buhari gets reelection, they have been jolted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s revelation that the Yoruba want the 2023 presidency. They are shocked that Osinbajo told his people, the Yoruba, that one of them would be President in 2023, if they voted and returned President Buhari to power this year. His promise to his people came a few weeks after his fellow Yoruba and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also told their people that it would be their turn to rule Nigeria again, if they supported Buhari. This is despite earlier promise of 2023 presidency to the Igbo by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

If Igbo members of the APC are surprised that their claim to 2023 presidency is being challenged, it means they have not been reading the mood, disposition and shenanigans in APC right. After Buhari emerged as President and told the world that those who gave five percent votes should not expect to get what those who gave 97 percent votes would get, he clearly revealed that whatever he was going to do, in terms of incentives, would be based on votes and support. He has done that in the last three and half years.