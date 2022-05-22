From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, at the weekend said it would be difficult to arrive at a consensus presidential aspirant in the zone for the 2023 election because of the calibre of persons vying for the exalted position.

He said the best thing that should be done is to allow the people to freely choose the person they want for the position.

Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital in an interview with Nigeria Guild of Editors.

He noted that what the country needed at the moment was the best hand, who could develop infrastructure, somebody who is committed, has transparency in governance and the fear of God, adding that consensus may not produce such a person for the Southeast for the presidential position.

The governor stressed that he possesses the best quality among other aspirants, and that the state would produce the next president of the country come 2023 if performance, competence and experience would be taken into account.

His words: “There is no need for consensus. When they say that Igbo should come together, I continue to say there is nothing like that. The Igbo are not asking for president for the Igbo alone, and many of us are there, and we are not the ones to choose who should be the president of Nigeria. It is Nigerians that should choose who should be their president. So, we have quite a good pool of aspirants from Southeast, and they should choose among these aspirants.

“If they are looking for somebody who can develop infrastructure, somebody who is committed, has the fear of God, and has very wonderful ratings in terms of transparency in governance, then they will see somebody from Ebonyi, and there are other aspirants that have other qualities, including some of my own qualities.

