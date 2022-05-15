From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich, an engineer, has said he will create an enabling environment for all Nigerians and the international community to thrive if elected president in 2023.

This was even as he said he would build the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Jack-Rich also pledged that APC members would become the communicators of wealth to their supporters at the grassroots.

His words: “You will no longer go to those communities and run away the next day because you don’t have enough to give to them. But you are only going to run away because you don’t have enough rooms to warehouse what they are going to give to you because of the wealth you brought to them,” Jack-Rich said.

Jack-Rich who spoke during his presidential declaration ceremony which took place in Abuja, further said his pledge to Nigerian women is that he would offer them a better life.

“And the youths, I want to let you know one thing – you will no longer be worried about the brightness of your future. You will no longer be worried about the opportunity that you have been denied because you have been working out there for so long. I will be your voice.

