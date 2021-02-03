From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Kawu Baraje has said that no amount of pressure from any quarters will make former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the PDP would emerge stronger from the crisis currently rocking it and spring surprises in the 2023 general elections.

Baraje described the visit of some serving APC governors to Jonathan to allegedly woo him to contest the 2023 presidential elections under APC platform as a huge joke.

He posited that Jonathan would never be taken in by the political antics of the governors who visited him under the guise of felicitating with him during his birthday anniversary.

The PDP chieftain added that the governors’ visit was no threat to the PDP.

Baraje spoke with newsmen Ilorin, Kwara state capital after a prayer marking his 70th birthday.

Former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki was among the dignitaries that attended the prayer.

Said Baraje: “The Jonathan I know will not be hoodwinked by the APC governors overtures. Dr Jonathan will continue to talk and laugh with them, if they are not careful some of them that went on that visit might end up declaring for PDP. The issue of wining Jonathan to their side is not a threat to PDP because we know and trust Jonathan. We know who he is. We know that he realises that PDP had done more than enough in his life and he is always saying it. So we are very confident of the former president.

“There is very big hope for the PDP in 2023. PDP has a kind of internal control mechanism to resolve crisis not like any other party. Like any political party anywhere in the world you must have differences. It is only abnormal when it is becoming a tradition. Mark you it is not only in PDP. It is worse in other parties. And I make bold to say that it is worst in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). I make bold to say that by the time the crisis in APC snowballs and bursts, there would not be APC again.

“The PDP has started kicking the ball rolling. We have set up a committee headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki. His reconciliation committee is to bring back cooperation, integration and rehabilitation of the party. It was officially launched in Abuja.

“PDP works in a wonderful way. What looks impossible today will become a reality when the 2023 election year gets closer. In fact, 11th hour to 2023 is when you will know the capacity of the PDP. Even with my short stint with APC before I quickly ran back to PDP I still met that tradition here.”