From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Katsina State Youths Network (KSYN) for Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki Presidency, has formally endorsed the former Senate President for the 2023 presidential race on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, the group’s leader, Abubakar Nuhu Adam, said the endorsement of Saraki was done in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, as a sign of “politics without bitterness.”

It reads in part: “We are here today to inaugurate the Katsina State youth endorsement of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki as presidential candidate under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We started with Daura zone and we shall, Insha Allah, (God’s grace) expand the movement to the remaining two zones of Katsina and Funtua respectively. In the nearest future we shall open our head office in Katsina metropolis.

“Therefore, we the Katsina State Youth Network for Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki have endorsed him to be our presidential bearer on the platform of our great party, (PDP).”