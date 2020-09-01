Labour leader Chief Frank Kokori, has backed the aspiration of the South East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The frontline activist stated this during an interaction with journalists where he hinged the problems of Nigeria on leadership and the inability of the electorate to vote competent people into leadership positions.

Kokori who decried vote-buying culture said Nigeria’s problems would only be solved when leaders and the masses learn to do things in the interest of the country.

He said the South East had competent persons should the Presidency be zoned to the area, but that like other zones those competent hands end up not seeing the light of the day due to money politics. Kokori suggested former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi for consideration based on his character, track record in leadership.

“I am not an Igbo man, but there are few people in Nigeria that I know that if you give them this position (president) in the South East, a person like Peter Obi, he won’t be tribalistic. Peter Obi can rule this country, we are not friends, but I have got some close experiences with him. Look at what he did in Anambra; he left a lot of money with the successor, Willie Obiano, to continue with the development of the state. Obi is a good man, simple, focused, he demystified power. I also trust Okwesilieze Nwodo and there are few others. There are good people in this country, they are everywhere, North, South, Middle Belt etc, that I know personally that can do something. I just mentioned the Igbo, others abound in other places.”

He called for a level playing field in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State to allow the will of the people to prevail.