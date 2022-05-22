Senate President and front line presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Dr Ahmed Lawan has refuted reports of his withdrawal from the presidential race to pursue another term in the Senate.

This is even as he encouraged his supporters not to entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge the candidate of the APC

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmed Lawan Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Iyke Ekeoma , Lawan clearly dismissed the possibility of running for another term in Yobe East Senatorial district

He described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race, noting that those who planted the report were jittery of his political popularity, regional acceptance and dominance in political space hence, they cooked the fake report to create confusion

Part of the statement reads : “ Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

“Contrary to their unnecessary fabrications against the nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Senator Lawan , we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in Social Media that Senator Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false .

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation .

“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate President and his massive gains in the last few days . The ambition to become the president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirant. All supporters of Lawan should not entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge as the candidate of the APC” He said

