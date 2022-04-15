From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern group, Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity (AYDNU) on Friday called on Nigerians to support the current Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Urom Emmanuel, as Nigerian President in 2023 to avoid the mistakes of 2015 and 2019.

The group which spoke through its Director of Strategic Communications, Muhammad Isah Imam specifically called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to rally support for Udom’s aspiration as its candidate ahead of the 2023 election based on his current success in the area of economy, security and employment in Akwa Ibom.

According to him, the pan-northern progressive youth organisation recognises the centrality of purposeful leadership to peace, security and development of any nation, hence, the need for constant evaluation of the processes and procedures critical for leadership recruitment cannot be overemphasized.

Muhammad said “under the resolutions reached at the end of its delegates conference held in Sokoto in February, AYDNU beams its searchlight and mobilizes support for competent persons based on track records of performance, for electives offices at all level to guard against the mistakes of 2015 and 2019 with disastrous consequences on the Northern region in particular and the Nation at large.

“After putting all the aspirants on same performance evaluation tests and without prejudice to their constitutionally guaranteed right to aspire for the office of the President, the federal republic of Nigeria, our conclusion at the end of painstaking efforts was that Gov Udom Emmanuel is the most qualified for our total supports for him to bring to the National level his uncommon courage and competence in delivering dividends of democracy, especially in areas of wealth creation and youth empowerment.

“Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has shown purposeful leadership by opening opportunities to his people through establishment of viable industries, such as the largest syringe manufacturing company in Africa, flour mills, metering company, Ibom Air and coconut refining company among others that currently employ the teeming youths of Akwa Ibom state.

“His outstanding leadership quality of putting the people first in all his official engagements has not only made Akwa Ibom State economically stable but the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“We are convinced that if he can give peace and security to the people of Akwa Ibom, he can replicate the same at the federal level. We find him to be a man of proven integrity, good character, competent and experienced.