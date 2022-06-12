Like other political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is still very much in the euphoria of the success of its just concluded national convention where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election. Beyond the relief that the transparency of the pro- cess has brought to the party supporters, the peaceful conclusion of the exercise devoid of rancour is also a further demonstration of Nigeria’s ability to pull back from the brink of disaster.

Before the controversial presidential primary, not a few political analysts and the naysayers had predicted an imminent implosion of the party. They based their prognosis on the alleged moves by some cabals within the presidency to foist a consensus candidate on other aspirants. But on Tuesday, June 7, the party laid the speculation to rest by conducting its national convention in the most peaceful and transparent manner. In doing so under the watchful eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier indicated his interest to choose his successor, the party has redeemed itself, giving further credence to the general yearning for internal democracy.

