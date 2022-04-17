From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige yesterday said that he would on Easter Tuesday make a pronouncement on his journey to the presidency.

Ngige who spoke at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu while addressing members of APC Southeast Progressive Forum, who like the APC Southeast Progressive Forum, waited for him at the airport to appeal to him to contest the 2023 presidential election, said that he has concluded his consultations and would on that day make his stand known.

Ngige made it clear that the presidency in 2023 was without any prejudice the turn of the Southeast to fill, commending his party, the APC, for understanding the meaning of equity, justice and fairness by zoning the presidency to the South.

He said: “This is an Easter ambush and anything done in Easter is spiritual, so I thank you people for waging us here and saying what is in your mind. Last December 31, 2021, I had a similar call from my brethren of APC stock and some of them who don’t even practice politics, they came to Alor and said I must speak about the Nigerian presidency.

“Make no mistake about it, it us in the Southern part of Nigeria that the presidency is due. It is also a truism that of all the zones of Southern Nigeria that it is only the Southeast zone that has not tasted the presidency. So, that gives much weight to the demands you are making now. In PDP, they are doing whether they like it or not, whether it will be North or South, no, in our own as gentlemen, we have already agreed it’s South.

“I told them on December 31 last year when they came that after the spiritual season of Lent I will talk to enable me consult my God, the Angels and Archangels. Easter is tomorrow (today) and Easter is resurrection day, we shall rise with resurrection and after Easter Monday I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We have done the consultations with mortal and immortal people and we are going to speak. But make no mistake again, when there is six portions of meat in the soup, everyone takes his or her own portion for peace to reign, but if you take your portion and want to take another’s portion you cause trouble, I leave at that.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I have heard your message and I know the road, so those of you who are chanced, come to Alor in Idemili South on Tuesday, that day I will say my mind.”

On if the party will do consensus for the candidate to emerge in the Southeast, Ngige said that so far only three persons, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Dave Umahi have declared interest in APC, stressing that issue of consensus has not arisen now until all declarations have been made.

Earlier, the spokesman of the APC Southeast Progressive Forum, Tony Chime said that they were at the airport to further appeal to the minister to agree to contest for the presidency next year.

He said: “Your Excellency, the crowd you are seeing today are people selected from the five Eastern states to come plead with you passionately for you to come now and rescue your people. You have delivered before as a governor, as a Senator and as a minister and we know the good things you have done in this Southeast.

“Our appeal is come and contest for president of this country. There are too many people lining up for this position, we have screened them individually and collectively, we have not found the material we needed hence we are here to appeal to you our brother, father and son to please come and deliver us from these problems we have in this country.”