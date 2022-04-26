From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A presidential hopeful and a former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday tasked Nigerians to make an informed decision that will throw up a president in 2023, with capacity to fix the socio-economic and political challenges, besetting the country.

He made the disclosure when he met stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State at the party secretariat, Molete, Ibadan, the state capital.

Obi, who was accompanied by his Special Adviser, Tony Obinujwu, and a former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and received by leaders of the party led by the state chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, said he has capacity to fix the nation.

He stated that when he served as governor of Anambra State for eight years, he built stronger institution in the state, having leveraged on his experience as a captain with focus, integrity, tested resource management skills, and contentment. He promised to build stronger institution for the country.

The former governor noted that the United States of America is one of the countries in the world with stronger institutions, saying when a former president of the country embarked on a wrongdoing, the Americans rose and stood their ground. He noted that if a society would work, it is the people in that society that would determine to make it work.

Obi, who fielded questions on the inability of the presidential aspirants from the Southern Region of Nigeria to reach consensus on one or two aspirants when probably the North is working on a consensus candidate, responded by saying there has not been consensus in the North, where there are 12 presidential aspirants.

“On the issue of consensus, let me be honest with you, in the north, there is no consensus. The aspirants from the north are 12. In America, 30 people contested the election. In the South, how many of us? We are barely about eight. So, what is good is listen to the eight of us, check the backgrounds of the eight of us, and decide who you are going to support.

“All I have come here to do is to introduce myself. Oyo State, I have introduced myself, told you my background. If anybody gives you money, take it. It doesn’t matter. It might be our personal money and it may not be. The truth is that everybody needs money now. If you want to buy bread, a life is now N500, and you must get two. Everybody is expectant now. There is no problem.

“But I beg you, make an informed decision, such that you will be able to say these my children can live in a better society by doing this.”

Obi stated that when he was chairman of a commercial bank, he would carry his bag by himself, as governor, he also been carrying his bag by himself. He added that when he left the corridors of power, it was not difficult for him to carry his bag because he has a realisation that power is transient.