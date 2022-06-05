From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and political leaders from northern states have endorsed power shift to the Southern part of the country.

In a communique issued after a stakeholders meeting, the governors and leaders said that the South producing the next president of Nigeria is in line with fairness and equity.

Those in attendance at the meeting and signed the communiqué are Governors of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello; Nasarawa, Abdullahi A. Sule; Borno, Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum; Kaduna, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai; Gombe, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Zamfara, Bello M. Matawalle; Plateau, Simon Bako Lalong; Kano, Abdulahi Ganduje; Kebbi, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Specifically requesting that one of their compatriot in the South emerge the party’s presidential candidate, they urged the party to have it as a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

The communique reads: “APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

“During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We, therefore, wish to strongly recommend to President Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the South to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfill their responsibility in this regard.”

