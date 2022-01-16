From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has kicked against zoning of the presidency as advocated by some political parties, claiming that it is anti-democracy.
The group stated this in a communique issued yesterday after its meeting with other ‘Northern Leaders of Thought.’
The Elders Forum, therefore, advised that the 2023 presidential contest should be left open to every region of the country for the best candidate to emerge.
The communiqué, which was signed by the Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, and former Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University, Prof Doknan Danjuma Shenni, reads in part:
“The fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised. Northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices, but they must raise competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations. Northerners should ignore provocative statements from groups in the South of Nigeria who appear to believe that command democracy in which threats and hate campaigns are their hallmark or defining elements will work in Nigeria. North should vote for the best leader.
“The meeting notes the desperate condition of economic existence of most Northerners, poses additional threats to security and the democratic process. It recommends that leaders should avoid pushing the population into deeper poverty and desperation with challenging economic policies and lack of empathy. Government at all levels should consider a form of structured welfare system to alleviate poverty in the populace.
“The meeting advises the Federal Government to postpone the planned 2022 National Census in view of the large numbers of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections.
“The meeting urges the national and states assemblies to prioritize constitutional amendments currently being processed. It further urges President Muhammadu Buhari to accent to the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, as this will improve the quality of elections, starting from 2023.
“The meeting urges key Northern groups to engage groups from the South to improve understanding, lower tensions and contribute to the creation of an atmosphere that allows all Nigerian to live in peace with each other;
“The meeting recognizes our ethno-religious diversity in the North which is a source of strength that should be celebrated. The meeting further observed that all faiths teach us to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and not hate or attack those who worship in a different way. Our religious differences should be an invaluable asset not a liability or a potent weapon in the hands of our desperate and failed leaders.
“The meeting advises Northern groups to visit and engage President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss with him on ways in which the security and economic condition of Northerners can be improved.
“The current state of insecurity in the North is unprecedented and unacceptable. While commending the efforts of the nation’s defence and security forces in rolling back sundry threats that have weakened the Nigerian state and made life almost valueless, the meeting advises the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to revisit and re-prioritize spending on security and addressing the scourge of poverty. We recommend the increase in recruitment of security personnel.
“The meeting recognized that education in the region has never been more imperiled than now. Insecurity has exponentially increased the number of out of school children. School abductions, closures and excruciating poverty have set back education in the region many generations. The meeting calls on the state and Federal governments to protect all our schools and rescue all our children in the hand of bandits, and insurgents.
“The meeting notes the disconnect between citizens vs leaders. The meeting observed the widening gap and disconnect between the citizens and their elected representatives as an existential threat to the security of this nation. The meeting, therefore, calls on all strata of our leadership to reconnect with the citizens.
“The meeting notes the wide spread insecurity, poverty and discontent with the leadership that have resulted in serious voter apathy that is unhelpful to our fragile democracy. It calls on all Nigerians particularly the youth not to despair but to register to vote for a leadership that can change the fortunes of Nigeria.
“The meeting recommends the need to have a working partnership with government agencies and other non-government organs to restore and re-instate the traumatized and displaced communities (IDP) to their villages as we initiate trauma healing sessions for them as well as de-radicalization programmes targeting the youths in the affected areas”.
If over 20years of Democracy in Nigeria experiences an unprecedented establishment of difference groups in many difference ethno religious, regional and tribal names with strong interest and objectives superior and stronger than Political parties these are not only Anti democracy but a confirmation that democracy had failed absolutely however the dispute, disagreement and disharmony on which regions, zone or Tribe produced Nigerian President come 2023 are mere Imaginary crisis in the media which was insignificance to the electoral body as well political process of choosing a candidatures because these busybodies in difference ethno religion, regions and tribals names are not Political parties and their action remained political commotion.
The undemocratic pre 2023 election dispute and disagreement on which regions produced Nigerian president while its political tension is higher than pre 2011 election showed that Nigerians does not learned any political lessons from the socioeconomic consequences of pre and post 2011 election violence where many lives killed and properties destroyed So how could a society developed politically and democratically if its foolishly and unwisely failed to learn from its socioeconomic and political challenges? If USA and other developed countries in the world attained an enviable status of politically and democratically matured society as a result of the lessons learned from socioeconomic and political challenges which made them more United, So Why is over 20years of Democracy made Nigerians to be more Divided along sensitive lines of regions, religion and tribal difference? So would RESTRUCTURED of Government be a Democratic solutions to a society that pathetically failed to learned from socioeconomic and political challenges? Even the clamouring for Restructured of Government, The agitation for New Constitution and The proposed for True federalism are all symptoms of a sickness of the Society which run contrary to how a society is democratically developed.
The historical questions to ask those calling for Restructured of Government as well those agitating for new constitution are: Why Is Nigeria political atmosphere and its characteristic unfolded a United peoples in Spirits, Blood and Flesh in the Pre June-12-1993 election in the History of election in Nigeria? Why Is the Political party that won June 12-1993 Presidential election Produced MUSLIM/MUSLIM Ticket as Presidential candidatures still the candidature were acceptable by all Nigerians that voted for the party?
These are cleared historical evidence that Nigerians are more United during Military era than civilian administration and Why? Therefore if the Mentality of Nigerians during Military foster a United Nigerians and now The Mentality of Nigerians during civilians government foster a Divided Nigerians where every National issues is subject of North VS South or Muslim VS Christian These mean RESTRUCTURED OF POLITICAL MENTALITY Remained the only solutions to achieved Healthy, Friendly and peaceful Democratic society which will made the country to attained politically and democratically developed status where every Nigerian will see themselves as Nigerians not Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba but Nigerians.