From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern youths under the umbrella of Arewa Youth Solidarity for David Umahi 2023 have given reasons why the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi is their best choice for the 2023 presidential race.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend, the National Coordinator of the northern youths group, Comrade Ahmad Gorumo said Governor Umahi has over the years accommodated northerners residing in Ebonyi State without religion and ethnic discrimination against them.

Comrade Gorumo also pointed out that for the fact that governor Umahi did not enact anti-grazing law in his State against the herdsmen, he has earned the support of northern youths for the presidential race.

He noted that governor Umahi gave Abakiliki, the State capital a face lift befitting a modern city.

He added that these attributes and many more have endeared the Ebonyi governor to Northerners, believing that he can take the country to the promised land.

“We, Arewa Youth are throwing our unalloyed support to the candidature of His Excellency David Umahi as a detribalised Nigerian, a dependable ally of the North, a progressive who believes in the mission of our President Muhammadu Buhari and our great party APC.

“His Excellency David Umahi has made Ebonyi state a safe haven for northerners in the South East without discrimination and molestation.

“He has not enacted any anti-grazing law and he is the only Governor to accept the ranching proposed by Federal Government. These and many other reasons have endeared him to the North and we believe he can rule this Country without discrimination to any zone.

“We Northern Youths will support him and have pledged to reach out to all stakeholders in the North and mobilise youths for his Presidential contest come 2023.

“We the Arewa Youth solidarity for David Umahi recognises the need for Nigeria to remain one, foster unity and cooperation among regional and ethnic divides and the need to respect the gentleman rotation of power come 2023.

“We also categorically state that power shift to South and particularly, South-East come 2023 will bring about justice and fairness in the Country.

“As the build-up to the 2023 Presidential contest is gaining momentum, we have invited you to give you an update on the state of politics”. Comrade Gorumo said.