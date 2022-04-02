A group of Persons Living with Disabilities from Northwestern states has pledged to support Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in his pursuit of his presidential ambition.

The group made the pledge through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Disability Matters, Mr Abdulaziz Ibrahim, at the end of a meeting on Friday in Sokoto.

Ibrahim said that a similar endorsement meeting was also held in Kano and that participating delegates comprising disabled groups reviewed the progress being made by the governor and political situation in the country.

He said issues bordering on the plight of physically challenged people were discussed.

He said the participants praised Tambuwal’s monthly stipends to the physically challenged and his other empowerment schemes.

Ibrahim explained that Tambuwal achievements had impacted much on education, health, agriculture and other sectors of the state, pointing out that when replicated nationwide they would positively impact on the people.

The special adviser said that the group had toured projects executed by the governor and recalled his records when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ibrahim expressed optimism that when elected as the president, Tambuwal would ensure an all inclusive administration that would uplift people`s lives. (NAN)

