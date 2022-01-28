From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Supporters of the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election have said that he is fit to run the race as long as it is not about a Marathon race.

National Coordinator of the supporters group under the auspices of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Comrade Abdlhakeem Adegoke Alawuje described Tinubu as a political Angel who is ready to salvage Nigeria from socio-economic woes.

Comrade Alawuje stated this in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Thursday.

“People should also stop bothering themselves about Tinubu’s age, because he is not coming to run a marathon race; his health is in top shape, more so that he is not contesting in order to start breaking firewood.

“About his state of origin, he is not coming to run for Oodua President or the Chief Imaam of Lagos; he is coming to use his mental acumen to rearrange things in order to place Nigeria on the pedestal of skyrocketed development.

“Tinubu is our political angel sent by the Almighty God; he was sent to Lagos and he saved Lagos from the past several years bondage of the so-called powerful people of that period, and he removed their hands from Lagos State treasury.

“He redeemed Lagos, and Lagos has had a rapid growth of internal revenue from six hundred milion naira monthly, to ten billion naira every month before he left office in 2007! He knows how all of Nigeria’s resources are disappearing, and he has the capacity to block all the loopholes.

“If not for their embezzlement, no Nigerian would have been suffering up to the extent we are in today; however, it is very unfortunate that those crooks cannot survive while the country is progressing. That is why they flood the media with series of fabrications and lies against him.

“I dedicate this message to all Nigerians who say the truth, propagate the truth, defend the truth, fight for the truth and live for the truth.

Once again, Tinubu is certainly not our enemy; stop listening to the merchants of evil.

“DOJ is calling on all our senior disciples to start celebrating and motivating all Tinubu’s groups morally and financially, as well as urging Osinbajo, Fashola, Aregbesola, etc to do the same, because we are working for them indirectly as we are directly in support of Tinubu who Almighty God used to elevate them to where they are today”. The statement said.