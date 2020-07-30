Magnus Eze, Enugu

Apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura over his recent position on the 2023 presidency.

Daura in an interview with BBC Hausa Service had opened for competence against rotational presidency.

But President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo faulted him, insisting that it was the turn of the South East.

Major socio-cultural groups in the country including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and other advocates of rotational presidency on Wednesday condemned in strong words media reports credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura to the effect that competence should be placed above zoning arrangement in the 2023 Presidential election.

Daura had said the most qualified person from any part of the country should succeed his uncle.

According to Ohanaeze leader, the country must continue with the common understanding of power rotation between the North and the South. Nwodo in his reaction described as unfortunate, comments credited to Daura that competence instead of ‘turn by turn’ should be considered in the choice of the next Nigerian president.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Ohanaeze PG, Chief Emeka Attamah, condemned Daura’s comments, noting that it was unfair of him to seek an end to “rotation” after Buhari and the northern region had enjoyed two terms in quick succession.

“The truth is that Mamman Daura is not being a fair judge. Then, he didn’t believe rotation should end. Now that he has tasted power through Buhari, rotation can end and the most qualified/competent can be voted in, dis-countenancing that the South East has never tasted what he is drooling in?”