From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

There were strong indications, yesterday, that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will announce his presidential ambition immediately after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, slated for Saturday, February 26.

This is even as he has reportedly got the nod of his spiritual father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, to vie for the position.

The vice president’s quest was contained in an Instagram post by Omolubu2023, a support group for Osinbajo 2023, which declared him the face of hope.

The group claimed that sources close to Osinbajo’s strategy team made the disclosure at the weekend.

The group quoted the sources as saying: “In spite of the ongoing campaigns against his currently rumoured bid for the presidency by some interests in the South West, where he hails from, Osinbajo had made up his mind to give the presidency a shot. Even more instructive, inside sources claimed, was the fact that Osinbajo had received the blessing and the charge to go ahead with his ambition from Pastor Adeboye.

“Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention. All is set, including premium consultations already done. The coast is clear and the journey is looking good. I believe Prof. is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.

“From the North to the South, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest? He has capacity, competence and knows what the issues are. Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues. So, why will he not run? Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”

The group stressed that Osinbajo is unfazed by the growing allegation of betrayal and the push for him to stand down his ambition for his former principal and supposed benefactor, Bola Tinubu, who had since declared his intention to run. He was said to have described the attacks against him as the real motivation to take his chances.

“In fact, none of such bothers him. But he has done one thing though, he has called his supporters and pleaded with them never to talk down on Tinubu or engage in a mud fight with his support groups, even in the face of obvious provocation.”

Meanwhile, APC has said despite speculations, the party has not yet sat down to discuss the issue of zoning its presidential ticket.

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Lagos, yesterday, Director of Organisation at the national headquarters of the party, Ussiju Medaner, said the fact that all aspirants for the national chairmanship are from the North does not automatically mean the presidential ticket would go to the South or North.

There have been speculations that the ruling party would zone its presidential ticket to the South, which is why, till date, no southern aspirant has indicated interest in contesting for the national chairmanship of the party, and most of those who have indicated interest in contesting for the presidency on the platform of the party are all from the South, except Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Medaner, however, said it would be faulty to assume that based on where those showing interest in the chairmanship of the party come, the party has zoned the presidential ticket.

“If you look at our pre-convention activities, you will see that the sub-committees will be announced on February 19, by this, you can see that there is no zoning committee and they have not sat to discuss anything. People have aspirations and, maybe, people from the South are gearing up too because people need to make consultations.

“If people come out early to indicate interest in the chairmanship, it doesn’t mean it is for this side or for that side. We must have a party before anyone aspires for any position; and right now, we are more focused on building the party. Once we have a party which actually belongs to all Nigerians, they will exercise their franchise because everybody is allowed within the ambits of the law,” he said.

On the issue of factions in many state chapters of the party, he claimed that most of the states have resolved their issues and that the party is working hard to ensure the February 26 national convention takes place.