From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has vehemently stated that it would not collapse its structure for the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in a telephone interview, yesterday, added that the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso would slug it out with the likes of Atiku and APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He defeated the Governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi and Sokoto states; Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Udom, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively to clinch the party’s ticket.

He, also, defeated two former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Sakari, among others.

Tinubu, on the other hand, floored Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, to get the ticket.

Before the commencement of voting, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; Senators Godswill Akpabio, Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, among others, stepped down for Tinubu.

In his response, Major said: “We are not thinking of anything like that. Those telling you that should be able to tell you who they are in the party. It is rubbish!

“We are going all the way into the election. We have one of the best candidates ever. Whoever is joining is only joining us. We are not joining anybody.”

