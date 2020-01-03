Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jibrin Walid, has cried to Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to come to his rescue, saying he received anonymous call threatening his life for not saying that 2023 presidency should be zoned to North East so that Atiku Abubakar could emerge sole candidate

Walid, a Second Republic lawmaker told newsmen Thursday evening that some suspected persons also went to Wadata plaza, Abuja, inquiring about him from the security guard without identifying themselves.

He had a fortnight ago said that PDP elders would be touring the country to shop for consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

He said he received similar threat during the administration of former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, when some persons accused him of being too frank about the party’s activities.

“I have received call from some anonymous people threatening my life over my coming out not to mention that the presidency of this country be zoned to the North East.

“They were saying that I am a traitor that I should have come out to say that it is only Atiku Abubakar because I said that Atiku was already overthrown by the Supreme Court. They said for that I should say Atiku is the man that I want because I am a leader, I have to make a lots of consultations with National Working Committee, our Governors, then the NEC had to take decision and they should not forget the party has a Constitution and a guideline which says there must be primary for whoever wants to contest.

“We have not even discussed about zoning so why are some people complaining now.

“I received similar circumstance during Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration when anonymous persons threatened my life for being frank about party matters.

“About three people went to Wadata plaza and demanded to see Munir Yerima, the security guard. When they were there, Yerima rang me saying where I am and I said I am in Kaduna, then he said some people want to talk to me and I said let me talk to them on phone, he said they are intermediary between me and some party people. That they said I have gone astray and if I don’t recant they would arrange bandits to deal with me wherever I go.