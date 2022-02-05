From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not give its presidential ticket to any candidate who will serve only the interest of the wealthy few in the country.

The governor said some desperate politicians were already scheming for a candidate who will not serve the interest of the many, rather the interest of just those of the wealthy few.

Governor Wike made the assertion at a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area, yesterday.

The governor was conferred a traditional title of Se-Ibidokubo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people) and was performed by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Gboko Desreal Bob-Manuel.

‘No amount of gang-up can make PDP give somebody who will want to run an election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians,’ he said.

‘Anybody who wants to be a candidate of PDP must be a candidate for the interest of Nigerians.’

He expressed concerns over the fact that some companies in the country continue to post annual financial profits regularly in a downing national economy to the detriment of the poor.

Governor Wike opined that such profits, invariably, shared only by the rich, make them get richer, while the majority of the population of the country, who are poor, gets poorer.

He reiterated that the stakeholders in the southern part of the country will soon make a declarative statement concerning the 2023 presidential election.

‘The day the south will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.’

The governor lampooned Rivers politicians serving in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for their gross inability to attract federal government projects to the state.

Concerning the next Rivers’ governor, Wike said everybody was entitled to aspire to be the next governor, but such person must show capacity for that office and be well disposed to protect the interest of the state.

He told the Kalabari people, specifically, that they had not done well in terms of loving themselves and working in unity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Governor Wike said only a united people who can speak with one voice that can stand up to make demands, and urged them to put their house in order.

The governor announced the extension of the dateline of completion of the Trans-Kalabari road phase one project by two months owing to the loss period when workmen were kidnapped on site.

He disclosed that if the finances of the state improve, his administration might award the phase of the Trans-Kalabari road before he leaves office next year.

The governor, while cancelling the contract for the reconstruction of Kalabari National College due to foreseen politics, announced the release of more funds for the Maryhood Girls Secondary School in the area to speed up its completion.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Rivers State Elders Forum, Ferdinand Anabraba, explained that the grand reception was significant for two reasons; its critical importance to them as a people and also because of the unity of purpose engendered among them under the Wike’s administration.

He said it was that kind of reception organised for prominent sons and friends who have impacted the Kalabari people.

Anabraba noted that Governor Wike has systematically fulfilled all promises made to them including those of development projects and the appointment of Kalabari people into his administration.

He listed some of the projects completed or ongoing to include the phase one of the Trans-Kalabari road projects other administration promised but failed to execute for over 17 years, the rehabilitation and equipping of zonal and general hospitals, secondary schools, Abonnema Ring road, sand filling in Obonoma, Abonnema, Bakana and Oboama, Abalama communities.

Also speaking, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, opined that the Kalabari people had enthusiastically and with relentless vigour, contributed to the growth and development of Rivers State and Nigeria.

According to him, it was appropriate and should be considered the right thing for the Kalabari people to expect a return for the dues that they had paid.

On his part, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said the Kalabari people were expecting Governor Wike to also ensure that Kalabari people are brought out from the political wilderness in 2023.

A human rights activist, AnnKio Briggs, noted that Rivers State, though a complex place to govern, does not mean that the people do not love each other.

She, however, harped on greater unity among the people while urging Governor Wike not to relent in what he is doing for the Kalabari people, the state and the region.