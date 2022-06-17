Former presidential aide and Director-General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has been picked as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In an interview with Channels Television on Friday night, the former presidential assistant stated he will “stand in” as the party’s vice-presidential candidate to Peter Obi.

He said, “Naturally, we comply with the electoral body and in doing so, we believe that choosing the vice-presidential candidate is part of the electoral process. And you will understand that Mr. Peter Obi came into the Labour Party on the 29th of May, which is exactly three weeks ago,” he said.

“Therefore, our idea and our reasoning is to bring together in the country, and for the first time, the largest political coalition possible, because we are facing two political giants — APC, PDP. And we are serious about upstaging them and we will.

“But to do that, we cannot do it alone. We need to be able to put together this coalition and the so-called third force is now alive, and it is forming, and it is important for us to ensure that all the stakeholders are carried along from the beginning to the end.

“So, because of this, I, Dr. Doyin Okupe, am standing in as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

This development comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had set a deadline of June 17 for parties to submit their candidate lists for the 2023 general elections.

