From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, released his long-awaited manifesto containing seven critical areas of priority to be delivered by his administration if elected president in 2023.

The 62-page campaign manifesto entitled, “Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria“, unveiled Obi’s proposed plans to lead the country if elected president.

Among the areas of focus named in the document are a promise to secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency and unite the nation.

He also promised to manage the country’s diversity such that no one is left behind.

Others are to “shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.

“Restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service.

“Leapfrog Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), through the application of scientific and technological innovations to create digital economy.

“Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline network, through integrated public-private partnerships, and entrepreneurial public sector governance.

“Enhance the human capital of Nigerian youth for productivity and global competitiveness through investment in world-class scholarship and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education. Conduct an afro-centric diplomacy that protects the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advance the economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in a changing world.”