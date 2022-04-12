From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 200 hundreds Youths on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau state capital, staged a solidarity rally soliciting support of the APC for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the consensus candidate of the party in the 2023 General elections.

The group under aegis’s of Tinubu Middle Belt Vanguard walk through to streets in their hundreds and terminated at the state APC secretariat to register their support, with a clarion call for the APC in Plateau state to rally their support to the Presidential aspiration Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The convener of the Tinubu Middle Belt Vanguard. Hon. Solomon Ndam in his address at party’s secretariat, urged plateau people to rally their support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the person to solve the myriads of challenges and take the country to a greater heights.

Ndam said, ” As a critical stakeholders in the, we are duty bound to lend our voices to the great movement about to take the whole country by storm and the APC in Plateau state is in tune with the country’s mood about the Presidential aspiration of the indefatigable Asiwaju Tinubu.

He said, ” we have seen the good, bad and ugly. The coming on board of Asiwaju Tinubu is a good omen for our great country because of his numerous contributions to the sustenance nascent democracy over the decades.

“The Presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu indeed present us with great opportunities to turn the fortunes of the country around for good, owing to his leadership style that speaks volume of an unalloyed commitment to the sustainable growth and development as such it will be an error of judgement if the APC in Plateau state does not rally support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“The name Asiwaju Tinubu is a household one in Plateau state because of the tremendous love and respect he has demonstrated for Plateau people over the years. ” It is instructive to note that Asiwaju Tinubu has consistently displayed love and affection to the Plateau people in ways too numerous to mention.”

According to him, “we wish to reiterate that Asiwaju Tinubu is a Plateau man. Therefore our support for him remains unflinching. We can feel your excitement, and we are convinced that Asiwaju Tinubu shall emerge as a consensus candidate of the APC in the 2023 Presidential elections.

“We have looked everywhere and come to the desirable conclusion that the APC in Plateau state must be uniform in adopting. Asiwaju Tinubu as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential elections. “

Ndam reiterated that, “the Plateau APC support group wishes to use this occasion to sound the trumpet of Asiwaju Tinubu to all the nook and cranny of Plateau state as a consensus candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said they strongly believed if Asiwaju Tinubu emerged as the consensus candidate of the APC, the party is indeed guaranteed a resounding electoral victory in the presidential elections.

He stated that, ” let us make not mistakes; this mammoth crowd seen here today is not a fluke. It reflects the true Plateau spirit that values friendship and reward loyalty. And that is the atmosphere experienced here in this rally today.”