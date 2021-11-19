From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Calvary Faith Evangelical Ministry International (CFEM), Prophet David Olorunleke has urged Nigerians to pray fervently so as to avoid the mistake of 2015 during the 2023 Presidential election.

He urged Nigerians to work collectively and ensure that the right leaders are elected both at the federal, state and at the local level in 2023 for the prosperity of the country.

Prophet Olorunleke disclosed this yesterday during the Holy Ghost service of healing, deliverance, Prophecy and divine revelations, held at the Church Auditorium, Gyero road, Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that there is no amount of prayer that will change a costly and deliberate mistake from people when bad leaders who show less concern about the security and welfare of the people.

“The costly mistake that Nigerians made in 2015 is about to be repeated in 2023. Christians and we’ll meaning Nigerians must stand their ground and ensure that the right leaders are elected into office on the interest of the people.

“I warned Nigerians in 2015 that of they rejected Goodluck Jonathan, they will suffer hard lock; you can see what has being happening in the country since then.

“We should not wait until things goes wrong in 2023 and start praying in 2024. If our leaders in the church do not ensure the right leaders, especially with the proposed direct primaries, nobody should be bitter in 2024.”

He urged Nigerians, especially the youths to collaborate and ensure good leaders are elected from the Presidency to the local government level to reduce hardship and pains among Nigerians.