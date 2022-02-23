From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and Minister in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari in this interview speaks on a wide range of issues including his support for the presidential bid of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

You are among PDP stakeholders in Sokoto State, who admonished Governor Aminu Tambuwal to declare his interest for the presidency on the party’s platform. What formed part of your reasons?

Yes, let me begin with these facts, Governor Tambuwal as a Nigerian is very qualified to aspire to become the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. The constitution of the country permits him or any Nigerian to seek any political office in the country. The stakeholders in Sokoto State have looked at the political situation and know full well that Tambuwal has the capability to reposition the country when you look at his past distinguished records as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his current achievements in Sokoto State, providing dividends of democracy. Also looking at his ability to make friends across the country and his abiding spirit in the unity of the country and the fact that Nigeria must be given a better leader encouraged the stakeholders to say; ‘we believe you can make it, and we believe that you have what it takes to be the president of the country’. That is why we called on him that he has our support and our encouragement to go and consult with other like minds across the board about the aspirations and seek their support and their blessings. That is why we decided that we would give him all the necessary support that he deserves to become the President of Nigeria.

Before taking this decision, did you take into cognizance the zoning agitations especially from the Southern part of the country?

I actually don’t know about the writing agreement of the zoning of the presidency, but what I know is that the constitution of the country has given the right to every Nigerian that wants to be the President of this country to aspire to it.

If we are talking of rotational presidency, it is an arrangement to be made by the political parties. So far, PDP has not come out to say we have zoned the presidency to any part of this country. When we get to the river, we shall cross it. At the moment, we don’t know where our candidate will come from. Whether he is a Hausa, an Ibo, Fulani or a Yoruba man; whatever tribe or religion he is or coming from, he has the right to become the President of this country. What is important is competency. What is important is love for this country. What is important is believing in one, united and strong Nigeria. For now, we want someone from any part of this country that is confident enough and is capable to solve the rots of this country.

Since 1999, PDP has produced presidential candidates based on their political-geo-political backgrounds. Talking about competence now, aren’t you changing the goal post to suit your candidature?

Let’s look at it this way; if someone is not competent to lead Nigeria, would you make such a person the President with his incompetence? Is it the kind of country you want or are you saying credibility, personality, unity of this country are not important in this present Nigeria? That no matter the candidate’s incompetence, the moment he comes from one particular part of Nigeria, he must be the President; that is not my wish for the country.

Don’t you believe the South also have competent candidates to vie for the Presidency?

Sure, there are a lot of them. Nigeria has the right to choose the President they want. It doesn’t matter where the party is going to zone the presidency. If the party zoned the President to the South, I believe there are people in the Southern states who will not vote for the Southern Presidency. Likewise, if zoned to the North, there will be people who will not vote for a Northern President. I think it is time we talk about competence; we talk about integrity; we talk about the unity of this country; we talk about those who will bring us together.

You alongside Governor Tambuwal have toured round part of Northwest states for consultation, what have been the responses of those visited so far?

The crowd has been massive so far. Starting from Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kastina, we have received positive outcomes in these states.

As a former deputy governor and aspirant for the governorship position in Sokoto before, what are your plans ahead of the 2023 general election?

At moment, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, produced by my party is still the governor. I will want that after he finishes his term, another competent person from our party takes over in continuing the good work he is doing for the people of the state. As for me, there has been speculation, there have been talk on radio and social media platforms. People are putting a lot of things in the media regarding my political aspirations. But when the time is right, I will make a decision on what to do.

Can we assume that you are also doing consultations?

I am not doing consultations yet but I have listened to people calling on me to come out and contest. I have heard so many radio programmes. I have also seen lots on social media. My photographs are all over the place, because people believe that I can move this state forward by continuing from where Governor Tambuwal might have stopped. Nevertheless, I am saying that when the time comes, we shall all see what will happen.

You have credentials as a former Attorney General, former Minister and former Deputy governor. Could this be the reason why people are calling on you to be the governor of the state?

Yes, as a former Attorney General of Sokoto State, former deputy governor and former President of African Ministers’ Council on Water, I am saying that I have been listening to people calling me to come out and contest. I have also been listening to radio where people are calling for my capabilities. So, when the time comes for a candidate to come out and show interest in who is going to be the flag bearer of the party in Sokoto State, you will hear from me.

What is your relationship with Senator Aliyu Wamakko who you served as his deputy for eight years? I am aware that he left your party and declined your ambition to succeed him in the 2015 governorship election.

I became friends with Aliyu Wamakko when I was contesting to become governor of this state and we still remain friends and brothers. At the time I accepted to run a joint ticket with him, I knew I was running along with a friend. We are still friends; we talk to each other. We joke as we used to do, we call each other and if there is anything whether it is good or bad, we stand by each other. So, my relationship with him is completely different from a political relationship. I have never ever said anything bad about him and he has never ever said anything bad about me. In fact, we don’t even allow people to say bad about any of us. So, our relationship is still wonderful, we are not only friends but very close one. Political relationships are different from personal relationships and we have been doing that without any problem.

You are one of the founding fathers of PDP and you have remained in the party till now. Tell us what endowed you to the party since 1999?

First of all, PDP is a party that was put together by the most respected people in Nigeria. It is a party that was built on national unity, on the progress of this nation, respect for each other and there is rule of law. I became attracted to the party because I believe in the ideology of the party. I have absolute confidence in the people who put PDP together that these are the people who believe in the unity of Nigeria. PDP has one advantage; in government it has done what any political party has never done in the history of Nigeria, in terms of infrastructure, in terms of bringing Nigerian together, in giving the dividends of democracy to the people. As for me, I believe in the unity of this country and I can serve the people of the country without allowing my personal interest to becloud my mission. I was given the opportunity to serve as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria twice. My landmark projects both at the rural levels and at the urban levels with construction of dams to provide water for the people are there. I think I did wonderfully well to the extent that then President Olusegun Obasanjo gave me special recognition for my service to this nation.

After that, I contested to be a governor of Sokoto State, I won the primary but by divine intervention of the party leaders, Wamakko came on board and I handed over the mandate to him on the request of my party stakeholders and leaders. We both served Sokoto State for eight years. Our landmark achievements are there for everyone to take a look. I also served Sokoto State as deputy governor for eight years under PDP. I believe in politics of principle, politics of integrity and also politics of doing what you promise to do. The PDP has given me every opportunity that anyone will wish to have as a politician. So, why will I leave such a party? I don’t believe in any party’s ideology except that of the PDP. For me, I am a founding member of the PDP and will remain a member of the party no matter what happens or whatever the situation may be. I believe very soon in this country; the PDP will come back to power and continue the good work we were truncated from doing in 2015. Nigerians have now seen the difference and it is up to Nigerians to decide in 2023. I am a member of the PDP and I believe in it wholeheartedly.

Whoever will be the next President will have insecurity as a major issue. What would be your advice on this?

Well, I think the question should rather go to the APC and its government and not me. Remember they told Nigerians that PDP has not been able to provide security and they should be voted in so that within a short period of time, they will stop insecurity. I ask you now, where are we? How do I manage? I believe you should rather ask them but when we get back to power, I can assure you that we will do whatever we need to do without lying to Nigeria and make sure that this country is secured for the country to move forward.