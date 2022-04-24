From Gyang Bere, Jos

The former Chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum, Paul Unongo has said that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki emerged as the most preferred Northern consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that the Governor of Bauchi State, Alh. Bala Mohammad followed him in terms of experienced, competency and capacity to attract followers across other zones in the country based on the assessment of the Northern Elders’ Forum.

Onongo, who was the Minister of Steal Development disclosed this on Sunday during a press interaction with Journalists in Jos and said he is a proponent of zoning but should be based on the six geo-political zones that exist in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He explained that he was part of the consensus arrengement and that the elders received the credentials of those who are aspiring for the presidency from the North and arrived at a conclusion that Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammad be presented as the Northern consensus candidates based on their experienced and competency.

“I was actually the person who proposed the consensus arrengement. I cannot go to a meeting where people have respect for me, and in Nigeria people know that I speak my mind, that I am fair. I cannot denied what I have done and if I do, it will be unfortunate for Nigeria. I cannot deny, I was present, I was consulted and all kinds of proposal were brought to me.