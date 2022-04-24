From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As preparation for the 2023 general elections advance, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa has tasked Nigerians to seek divine intervention in selecting a president that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the Islamic scholar, Nigerians should turn to God to open their eyes to the best among candidates vying for the presidential and other political offices in the country.

He said, “We should pray for the best, not the candidate we are only supporting because we have every tendency of liking and supporting things or people that are not really the best and good for us”.

The former Kano state Hisbah boss stated this during a courtesy visit to Miyetti Jumu’at Mosque one of the venues of various Ramadan lectures in Gombe.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Daurawa who urges Muslims to use the last 10 days of Ramadan to intensify prayers for Nigeria said, “Let us pray to God to choose for us a good leader for our country. We should report to God as we have been voting and electing leaders of our choices but yet have not been able to get what we expect”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“God knows us better we should pray to him to pick for us a president and other leaders that would work for the development that we aspire and desired to see in our country,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to pray against security challenges hitting hard on the country and its citizens. “We are all aware the security challenges in this country can be divided into three forms.

We have the part where people are terrified and always in fear of the unknown and we have the part that experiences one or two issues from time to time and then the part that only hears about the challenges. So, let’s pray three types of prayers for the country.

We should all pray to God to soften or end the challenges in the most troubled areas and to stop the reoccurrence of the problems in places that had one or two experiences and for the places that are peaceful to continue to enjoy peaceful coexistence,” Daurawa stated.