Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has vowed not to support any Northerner who wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He, therefore, canvassed that the 2023 presidency be moved to the southern part of the country.

El-Rufai spoke yesterday in an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna.

This is coming on the heels of an interview granted to the BBC Hausa Service in July by President Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, who said it was better for competence to prevail over zoning in government positions.

El-Rufai also said that there was no basis for anyone to insinuate that he would contest for president in 2023, adding that he has no interest in the seat.

According to him, the idea of rotating the presidency was not constitutional, but based on the country’s political arrangement.

“In Nigerian politics, there is a system of rotation, in which everyone agrees that if the North rules for eight years, the South will rule for eight years.

“That is why I came out and said that after President Buhari has been in office for eight years, no Northerner should run for office. Let the Southerners also have eight years.

“If you look at how I am, I don’t take anyone to work with me for the zone he comes from. The eligibility I look at is if who is entrusted to the public will hold it properly.

“It has been said that I have loved the presidency since I was a minister in the FCT. This is nonsense. I do not want the Nigerian presidency. God gives power, whether you like it or not, if He wants it, He will give it to you, but I have never sought the presidency of Nigeria, no one can say I have ever sought it,” El-Rufai stated.