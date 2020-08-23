Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As agitations mount for power to shift to the South in 2023, the Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Alhaji Tanko Yakassai on his position for power to shift to the South in 2023.

Yakassai, a first Republic politician, is a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, the Southwest zonal publicity secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, has following the humble request of the zonal caucus, applauded Yakassai, one of the Northern leaders and elites for speaking up in favour of the shift of Power to the South in 2023,

Oladapo expressed delight that another Political influencer, credible and vocal personality from the North has joined the league of notable northerners to advocate for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The publicity secretary also commeded some Northern leaders like, El-Rufai, Yari and Ndume,

who had at various fora drummed support for power to shift to the South.

Yakassai, had in an interview in one of the national dailies, on Saturday, August 22 said “The Principle of Zoning and Rotation is very important in Nigerian Politics, particularly as long as we are operating the presidential system of Government. This is particularly because the concentration of power lies with the Federal Government and the Presidency. It would be inappropriate to attempt to run the Presidency by a single region for more than eight years.