A group, OUK Movement Abia State, says it has concluded plans to purchase nomination and expression of Intent forms for the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, ahead of the 2023 presidential Election.

According to Director General of OUK Movement Abia State, Engr. Agu Ndukwe Orji, in a statement on Friday, the group’s clamour for Kalu is to enable him replicate the outstanding feat he has achieved as the senator representing Abia North senatorial district across the country.

He noted: “We have mobilised funds to purchase the presidential nomination form for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should APC micro zone their presidential slot to the South-East.”

Read statement below: “The OUK Movement Abia State as a foremost bi-partisan grassroots advocacy group has drummed up support and lend a strong voice to the political aspiration of her founder and Principal, H.E Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Mon.

“This position is informed and reinforced by the growing popularity, democratic credentials and examplary leadership

philosophy of the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State.

“We have mobilised funds to purchase the presidential nomination form for Senator Orji Kalu should APC micro zone its presidential slot to the South East. If the presidential ticket is not zoned to South East, we will also mobilize funds and other essential resources to ensure that OUK is reelected for a second tenure in 2023 as the senator representing the people of Abia North.”