From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to pick Ibrahim Bello Dauda, as his running mate in next year’s general elections.

The advised was given by the Coordinator of the APC Integrity Group, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary Chinsom Nwakanma, in a statement yesterday, describing him as a technocrat for the position.

The statement read: “The APC Presidential candidate and running mate must be equipped with the knowledge of global economy to be able to catch the fancy of the Nigeria electorate, especially the youths

“When one listens to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi he has a message that appeal to the youths and other Nigerians.

“To square up with such a candidate, the APC must consider a running mate whose focus of governance must be that which would be desired by the Nigerians.

“The election of 2023 would be totally different from 2015 and 2019. This would be an election which issue of how to revamp the economy would be on the front burner.”

“The APC Integrity Group, therefore believes that a party man like Dr. Dauda can rise to such responsibilities.

“Dr. Dauda, an Accountant is experienced in business consulting, financial management, project management and public and corporate administration.

“The Integrity Group posited that among all the aspiring running mates, only Dr. Dauda has the calmness that would benefit the APC in the campaign and in office.”

Some of the aspirants of the APC Vice Presidential position are: former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, his successor, Prof. Babgana Zulum, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogora and former SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal.

Also the name of the former APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq has been mentioned in some quarters.

However, Mohammed and Nwakanma

said that beyond professionalism, Dr. Dauda is a young person between the age bracket of 50-55; a member of one of the legacy parties, Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) and a confidant of President Buhari.

They submitted that another legacy that President Buhari should bequeath to Nigerians is a strong and erudite leadership that would take the country to the next level.