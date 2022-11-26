From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Nwaogu said her optimism was hinged on what Tinubu did when he was the governor of Lagos State, and the facts presently on ground.

The former senator and House of Representatives member who spoke in Aba, Abia State during the inauguration of Abia chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council (TSWPC), said there was no doubt Tinubu was the incoming president of Nigeria.

Nwaogu, the coordinator of TSWPC in Abia said, “Tinubu is going to be the next president of this country, women have said it and I know as promise keepers, we believe they are going to deliver.

“Tinubu is not tribalistic, when he was governor of Lagos State, he appointed many Igbo son and daughters into office and it’s my believe he will do more for Ndigbo if he becomes president of the country.

“Ndigbo should cast their votes where it will count and yield dividend; it is better we stay with the party at the centre, we will follow Tinubu/Shettima to the Promised Land”.

Nwaogu, also the immediate past Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Board of University of Calabar, admonished the women to embark on massive campaigns and work collectively towards ensuring Tinubu’s emergence as the next president of the country.

She expressed optimism that Tinubu will emerge victorious and further advised the women to queue behind him for the February 25, 2023 polls.

“Political party without structure can never win an election and this is a plus to Tinubu-Shettima Presidential joint ticket.

“The major reason the presidential candidate of the APC is been criticised unjustly is because he is the candidate to beat.”