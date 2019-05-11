Willy Eya And Tunde Thomas

The Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Mr. Uche Achi-Okpaga has said that the former Minister of information, Tony Momoh should not be taken seriously for saying that the North has a right to aspire for the presidency in 2023. He said that anybody who has conscience should not be contemplating the North retaining power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office.

His words: “Are you still taking Tony Momoh seriously. Was he not the person who said that Nigerians should stone members of the APC if they failed to perform. Ask yourself, on what grounds should power remain in the North after eight years of power in that region. Should anybody who wants Nigeria to move forward make such a statement. I would not join issues with him.” In his reaction, a leading Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu described Tony Momoh’s position as very unfortunate and berated the former Minister for supporting what he described as North’s obsession for power.

According to him, the North ordinarily should not have shown any interest in 2023 with President Muhammadu Buhari already in power, and would have spent eight years in office by 2023.

He said: “What does the North want again. If we are to follow principles of justice, fair play, and equity, power should rotate back to the South in 2023 but I’m not surprised or shocked that the North is determined to retain power. That’s their nature. Northerners are very greedy. They believe that the Presidency is their birthright, and that they must hold it in perpetuity. But unfortunately, some Southerners like Tony Momoh because of the crumbs they get from these Northerners always support them. Momoh should remain in servitude to the North if he so wishes.’’