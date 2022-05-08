In furtherance of his nationwide consultations for the 2023 presidential election, Governor Emmanuel Udom visited Plateau State at the weekend.

At the visit, Plateau State governor Jona Jang counselled the PDP to zone the presidency to the South.

The governor said thst PDP’s headache would have been substantially reduced if that had been done.

Also former Governor Gabriel Suswam, who introduced Udom, described Jang as father of PDP in Plateau State and the only person who had been governor in three different states: Gongola, Plateau and Benue.

Speaking Udom explained why he started his foray into the North from Plateau State, stating that his campaign would flow seamlessly from there into the other parts of the North.

He said that there is a vacuum between the older generation and the present hence he felt challenged to offer himself for service.

Going down memory lane, he recounted how Jos was the place to be, but insecurity has changed all of that.

He said that God is looking for someone to partner with, saying that “I believe someone like me is ready for that partnership.”

Responding, Jang congratulated Udom for taking the bold step to come forward, hinting that he too had offered himself for service as president in the past.

Despite that, he advised that politicians must uphold democracy, adding that “I am a strong believer in democracy, but unfortunately, the wrong people kept coming into office.

“I saw so many things going wrong and believe the problems are not insurmountable.

“I cannot see how Buhari can sleep with his eyes closed with the killings around, hijacking trains and nothing being done?

“The soldiers of our own days would not have tolerated this. We need to take over the nation first. How do you repair the economy with the nonsense going on?

“It is God that anoints presidents. It is not by power or by might,” he said and then pleaded that the PDP Constitution be respected.

“Zone to the South. President Buhari is finishing two terms of eight years”.

Meanwhile, Udom also said the collapse of infrastructure has negatively impacted on the economy and well-being of the people.

He regretted that many of the industries of the past have collapsed or relocated.

He, therefore, promised to revive the economy by creating job opportunities for Nigerians.