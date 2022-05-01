By Peter Anosike

The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, led thousands of Southeast youths in a solidarity march in support of the candidacy of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who started the procession from the MASSOB leader’s House in New Owerri, marched through the streets, carrying different placards, with inscriptions such as “Power to the youths, Support Yahaya Bello”, “Youths can also lead”, and “Yahaya Bello for the youths”, among others.

The youths said that the only solution to Nigeria’s political quagmire was for power to go to the youths.

They, therefore, said that Governor Bello is the right fit for the position of president of the country.

It would be recalled that Bello picked his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretarial on Wednesday.

Bello, who was the first to pay the N100 required for the forms, was received by a large crowd of party faithful and support groups from across the country, who have been urging him to run for president.

Uwazuruike advised Nigerians and party leaders to shun zoning, saying that it had no place in the constitution of Nigeria.

He also said that his MASSOB/BIM would support Bello to become the next president of Nigeria because he had the leadership qualities to lead the country effectively.

He noted that power should go to the best in the race, adding that the Kogi governor was the best for the job.

“All Nigerians should rally round the youthful governor, Yahaya Bello. Today, April 30, 2022 is all about Nigerian youths. We are supporting Yahaya Bello for this and no one else. That he has the capacity to solve the problem of insecurity and a host of others facing the nation is not in doubt.

“This is a crucial time in the history of the country. We must give youths a chance, especially one that has demonstrated uncommon capacity, in the person of Yahaya Bello,” he said.

Uwazuruike, who is also the founder of Biafran Independent Movement, said that he does not believe in a president of Igbo extraction, insisting that the contest should be thrown open.

Addressing the crowd that had come to welcome him at the APC Secretariat last Wednesday, Bello said: “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithful, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the Diaspora to support us so that we become the flag bearer of this great party come 30 and 31 of May 2022. And by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope for Nigerians, for the entire black Africans and for the entire black nation across the world. That is the hope that we are coming on board with. To unite, to secure, and to put the country and our people on the path of prosperity.”